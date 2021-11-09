DON'T PANIC
How To Survive A Crowd Surge
Submitted by Molly Bradley via lifehacker.com
The Lede
Mehdi Moussaïd, a researcher who studies crowd behavior, outlined some strategies for avoiding crowd crush and, if you find yourself stuck in a crowd, keeping yourself safe. "The most important advice is to be aware there could be a danger if the crowd is too dense around you," he says. If you can still move or leave the situation, do so immediately. If you can't, here's what to do.
Key Details
- Preserve oxygen: crowd surge deaths mostly happen because people get squeezed so tightly they can't breathe. Though crowd crush is scary, try not to yell or scream and lose valuable oxygen.
- Stand like a boxer: firm footing, hands to your chest and hold your arms a few inches out to leave yourself room to breathe.
- Move with the crowd: though it's instinctive to push back against pressure, move in the direction the crowd is pushing — or you risk being crushed between opposing waves of force.
