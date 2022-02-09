Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Let's Get It On

Submitted by Gizmodo via lifehacker.com

How to Have More Sex
Everyone wants to get it on more often, but making that happen can be a challenge.

The Lede

You’re a busy person. You have a job, maybe more than one. You have a family, friends, hobbies, worries, and all kinds of unique responsibilities. It can be hard to find the time to fit it all in, but you still need to find time to get it in, if you catch the drift here. Whether you’re single or coupled-up, here are a few strategies to help you have more sex.

Key Details

  • Sex droughts are a thing—for coupled-up people and single people. Sometimes, you’re just going to hit a dry spell, and that’s okay.
  • Is your self-confidence getting in the way of your getting it on?
  • ABC, babe: Always be communicating.

Additional submission from Gizmodo: