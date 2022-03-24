Stop Digging For Gold!
How to Get Kids to Stop Eating Their Boogers
Submitted by Gizmodo via lifehacker.com
The Lede
If you’ve ever been around kids for any length of time, you’ve surely asked yourself: Why, why on Earth, would a person eat the inner contents of their disgusting nose? The most basic answer is: Kids are gross, and they do gross things. But more specifically, in the words of a child I know (I’ll never say who): “I eat them when I’m hungry, and because they taste good.” As gag-worthy as this may be to adults, the fact remains: Most kids have snacked on a booger or two.
Key Details
- Being curious, tactile beings who learn by watching others, they want to try what they see other kids doing.
- The unfortunate truth is... getting kids to ditch the habit will be a process, not a quick fix.
- As soon as they’re able to understand, tell them why it’s not a good idea.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments