The Dirty Truth
Here's How Much Sex (And What Kind) Everybody Is Having
Submitted by Gizmodo via lifehacker.com
The Lede
Take a minute to think about when you had sex for the first time, how much sex you have, and whether you think other people are doing it more or less than you. If this thought experiment makes you feel embarrassed about how much or how little you’re doing it, relax. Chances are, you’re more normal than you think.
Key Details
- If you lost your virginity in your teens, you’re in good company; but if you didn’t, almost 30 percent of Americans are right there with you.
- The average number of lifetime opposite-sex partners is 4.3 for women and 6.3 for men.
- Teenagers and young adults aren’t all having sex, but once they reach their twenties and thirties, they do it plenty.
