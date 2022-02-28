Death From Above?
Don't Freak Out About the Giant Spiders That Will Drop From the Sky This Summer
The Lede
To read the headlines from the last few days, you would think the entire eastern seaboard is about to become the setting of a horror movie. “Giant” spiders “the size of a child’s hand” or “the size of an adult’s palm” are “expected to colonize the entire East Coast.” They’ll use “tiny, terrifying parachutes” to “drop from the sky.” Oh, and they’re venomous. Go ahead, scream. Vow to never go outside again. Come back when you’re ready, and we’ll talk about what these spiders are actually like.
Key Details
- Are joro spiders venomous? Yes, but not so venomous that they will hurt you.
- Are joro spiders actually as big as your hand? No.
- Should you kill joro spiders? No, actually!
