Wet Troubles
Don't Feel Bad If You Can't Squirt (But Here's How You Can Try)
Submitted by Gizmodo via lifehacker.com
The Lede
“Too many people approach sex like a competitive sport, which leaves them feeling embarrassed, shame, and devoid of pleasure. Female ejaculation is something some women can learn how to do while others may not be able to do this. Enjoy experimenting while being fully present [with] what you do enjoy,” suggested Cooper, who coined the term “Sex Esteem” to empower and educate people through talks and workshops. And you know what? If you can’t squirt, at least you can be grateful for less to clean
Key Details
- “Squirting is real for vagina owners.”
- You may never be able to squirt or help your partner to do it, which is totally fine and normal.
- "Let’s not focus on trying to reach a goal. Let’s not even focus on trying to attain an orgasm. Let’s just focus on feeling good."
