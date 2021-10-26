Not All Spooks Are Spooky
COVID Costumes Aren't Funny, and Other Dress-Up Faux Pas to Avoid This Halloween
Submitted by Gizmodo via lifehacker.com
The Lede
It’s long past time to face that dreaded seasonal question: What am I going to be for Halloween? The guide below is designed to help you avoid some of the most common Halloween costume pitfalls and provide tips for truly impressing the guests at your upcoming Halloween Social/Apple Bob-a-Thon.
Key Details
- The easiest way to avoid cultural appropriation and/or any kind of -ism, is to not dress as anyone outside of your own ethnic or cultural group.
- A lot of people are going to dress as the COVID virus, or as sexy hand-sanitizer, or as sexy vaccine this year. Don’t be one of them.
- If you’re not the creative sort, there isn’t anything wrong with a store-bought Halloween costumes.
Additional submission from Gizmodo:
A Lucky Customer Just Got Intel's New 12th-Gen Chips Way Before Its Official Release
A Reddit user says they managed to purchase not one but two Intel Core i9-12900K processors for just $610 each, weeks before they officially go on sale.