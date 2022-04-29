Hook, Line, and Sinker
Clever Ways to Start a Conversation on a Dating App (That Aren’t Creepy, Cheesy, or Boring)
We can anticipate a lot of what you’re going to encounter on someone’s dating profile. If your ability to judge what’s corny and what’s creepy is feeling off-base, let the following examples help you recalibrate. Here are some thought-starters for surefire conversation starters on dating apps, organized around the sort of photos and prompts you can expect to find on many profiles.
- A concert pic is usually a layup for starting a conversation.
- Hit on hot people the same way you’d hit on someone for their personality. Revolutionary, I know.
- At the end of the day: Be the coolest version of yourself.
