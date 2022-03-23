Trending
17 Huge Red Flags From Personal Finance 'Influencers'
There's good advice out there, as long as you can tell the good financial influencers from the shady ones.

For every TikTok or Instagram influencer offering prudent financial advice, it seems there is a scammer or know-nothing (or five) whose “wisdom” could drive you into bankruptcy. The problem is, it can be hard to tell thetwo apart, especially if you’re new at this whole “thinking about money” thing.

  • Here are some of the biggest tells of bad, incompetent, and predatory “finfluencers” to look out for.
  • You’ll still need to pay careful attention to weed out all bad actors—some of these jamokes are clever—but it’s a place to start.

