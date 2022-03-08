This Is A No-Judgment-Zone
11 Things Lifehacker Readers Learned Embarrassingly Late in Life
Submitted by Gizmodo via lifehacker.com
The Lede
You can be a successful, high-functioning adult and still not know how to ride a bike. Or how to roll a joint. Or whether certain animals are mythical or real. That’s why I recently asked Lifehacker readers to share those lessons they learned embarrassingly late in life.
Key Details
- I discovered our dear readers tended to fall into two camps: those who shared their stories of important life skills learned, and those who favored smaller, more fun facts.
- Before you judge any of the following comments, think about all the things you have yet to learn and discover in your own life.