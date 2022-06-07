OH SHOOT
The People Who Inspired The Original 'Top Gun' Are Suing Paramount Over 'Maverick'
Shosh and Yuval Yonay are relatives of Ehud Yonay, the man who wrote the article that inspired the 1986 movie "Top Gun." They claim Paramount's rights to the intellectual property reverted to them in January 2020, and that "Top Gun: Maverick" was still in production until May 2021. Paramount disputes this, since the movie was originally slated for release in 2019; the studio denies that they violated any copyright agreement.
- Though "Top Gun: Maverick" was due to be released in 2019, it was postponed until 2020, and then delayed again because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Yonays, represented by intellectual property attorney Marc Toberoff, seek damages that would include some of "Maverick"'s profits and prevent more sequels.
- "Top Gun: Maverick" has made over $546 million in global profits since its May 27 release.
