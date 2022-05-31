protect yourself
What To Do If The Police Hand You A Search Warrant
They say knowledge is power, and if you happen to know how to react to any situation involving the police, then you may just end up saving yourself a lot of trouble and money and/or hardship. Most people aren't prepared to have their house or car searched, because most people don't commit serious enough crimes to warrant... well, a warrant. But no matter how it came to be, if a roommate or neighbor or landlord drag you into a search, here's what to do so you can get through it.
Key Details
- Don't panic: simply ask to see and read the warrant. Cops lie, but they can't about warrants. Don't bother arguing, just get everything in writing.
- Record the search on your phone; it's legal to do so. Get as much evidence of what's happening as possible for later.
- Ask if you're being detained. Don't resist arrest, but just make sure.
- Call an attorney. Get legal advice. Always have representation on your side, no matter what.
