How Much US Cities Spend On Policing, Visualized

Policing in the US, and the case for defunding the police, has long been at the center of fierce debate — but the conversation has grown more urgent following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who was beaten by police officers after a traffic stop in January, in Memphis, was hospitalized in critical condition and died three days later.

The amount of money US cities spend on police departments varies widely, but 65 of the country's 300 largest cities spend at least 40 percent of their general budgets on policing. To show how much is spent on policing across America, Statista visualized the share of general fund expenditure that selected cities give to their police departments, based on the latest data available.

Of the cities ranked, Milwaukee spends the largest share of its funding on policing (46 percent or $280.43 million). Following closely behind are Phoenix and Oakland, both allocating 43 percent of their budget for the police ($611.24 million and $335.84 million, respectively).

Though some cities may spend a smaller portion of their budget on the police than others, that doesn't mean they're spending less overall. In New York City just eight percent of the city's funding goes towards policing, but that still amounts to a staggering $5 billion.







Via Statista.

[Image credit: AJ Colores]