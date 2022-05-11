NO RIGHTS MAKE A WRONG
The US Senate Has Just Blocked The Abortion Rights Bill In A 49-51 Vote
1.5k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley
Democrats tried to pass a bill today to protect abortion rights in light of the Supreme Court's draft decision on Roe v. Wade. But the bill was blocked in a 49-51 vote, where all 50 Republican senators and one Democratic senator, Joe Manchin (D-WV), voted no.
#BREAKING: U.S. Senate BLOCKS Abortion Rights Bill, 49-51. pic.twitter.com/ebCv4X70aB— CSPAN (@cspan) May 11, 2022
The outcome was largely expected, since Democrats needed 60 votes for the bill to move forward, and Democrats and Republicans are currently evenly split in the Senate at 50-50.
Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that the legislation presented today "goes way, way beyond codifying the status quo; it would roll back many existing laws." Manchin, too, said he voted no because the bill would not just protect Roe v. Wade but would "expand abortion."
Read more at The New York Times.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.