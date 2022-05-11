The US Senate Has Just Blocked The Abortion Rights Bill In A 49-51 Vote

Democrats tried to pass a bill today to protect abortion rights in light of the Supreme Court's draft decision on Roe v. Wade. But the bill was blocked in a 49-51 vote, where all 50 Republican senators and one Democratic senator, Joe Manchin (D-WV), voted no.

The outcome was largely expected, since Democrats needed 60 votes for the bill to move forward, and Democrats and Republicans are currently evenly split in the Senate at 50-50.

Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that the legislation presented today "goes way, way beyond codifying the status quo; it would roll back many existing laws." Manchin, too, said he voted no because the bill would not just protect Roe v. Wade but would "expand abortion."

