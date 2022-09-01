Popular
I FOUGHT THE LAW

This Reddit Thread Of Surprisingly Illegal Things Will Help You Keep Your Nose Clean

A viral Reddit thread rounded up some of the most astonishingly illegal things around the globe and you may have been inadvertently breaking the law this whole time.

There are some laws on the books that will leave you scratching your head.

Redditor u/EvilPilotFish asked the internet about some of their favorite ridiculously illegal things and received hundreds of intriguing responses (though that ice cream cone law in your pocket in Alabama is an urban legend.)

Here are a few of our favorite answers from Reddit's surprisingly illegal things thread.


Going Whaling In Nebraska


Paying Expired Parking Meters That Aren't Your Spot


Selling Cars Directly To Consumers


Wearing A Zoot Suit In Los Angeles


Wearing A Bulletproof Vest While Committing A Crime


Sleeping In Your Car


Fishing On Horseback


Not Having At Least One Bidet In Italy


Alarming The Queen


Practicing Witchcraft Fraudulently In Canada (Repealed In 2018)

Parachuting Into St. Peter's Basilica


A Pickle Isn't A Pickle In Connecticut Unless It Bounces From A Foot High


Possessing More Than 50kg Of Potatoes In Australia (Repealed In 2021)


(and the most surprisingly legal thing is...)

Police Officers Aren't Required To Help You

