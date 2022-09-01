I FOUGHT THE LAW
This Reddit Thread Of Surprisingly Illegal Things Will Help You Keep Your Nose Clean
There are some laws on the books that will leave you scratching your head.
Redditor u/EvilPilotFish asked the internet about some of their favorite ridiculously illegal things and received hundreds of intriguing responses (though that ice cream cone law in your pocket in Alabama is an urban legend.)
Here are a few of our favorite answers from Reddit's surprisingly illegal things thread.
Going Whaling In Nebraska
Paying Expired Parking Meters That Aren't Your Spot
Selling Cars Directly To Consumers
Wearing A Zoot Suit In Los Angeles
Wearing A Bulletproof Vest While Committing A Crime
Sleeping In Your Car
Fishing On Horseback
Not Having At Least One Bidet In Italy
Alarming The Queen
Practicing Witchcraft Fraudulently In Canada (Repealed In 2018)
Parachuting Into St. Peter's Basilica
A Pickle Isn't A Pickle In Connecticut Unless It Bounces From A Foot High
Possessing More Than 50kg Of Potatoes In Australia (Repealed In 2021)
(and the most surprisingly legal thing is...)