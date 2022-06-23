MIXED MESSAGES
The Supreme Court Struck Down A New York Law Restricting Handguns Outside The Home
The Lede
Though the Supreme Court's vote today would render New York's restrictions on the carrying of handguns outside the home unconstitutional, it's not officially off the books yet. Other states with similar gun restrictions, like Maryland, aim to draft new laws to mitigate the effects of the Supreme Court's ruling.
Key Details
- Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York said, "It is shameful that an extreme Supreme Court has decided to act as a political body to make our streets and communities less safe."
- Just hours after the ruling, though, the Senate, aided by 15 Republicans, broke a gun legislation filibuster for the first time in decades to try to pass a bipartisan package of gun safety measures.