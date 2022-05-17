Just in case
What To Do If The Police Want To Search Your Car
3k reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via lifehacker.com
The Lede
Having your vehicle searched by police can be a stressful experience, even if you've done nothing wrong. Here are some important things to remember if you find yourself stopped by the cops.
Key Details
- Always comply with orders to produce your license, insurance and registration. Obey specific requests, such as getting out of the vehicle.
- The police can only search your car with probable cause or your permission — if they're asking to search, it's likely they don't have probable cause.
- In the above scenario, you can deny the officers permission by telling them you don't consent to a search. It is possible, however, for cops to obtain a warrant to search your car if they think there's a good reason to.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.