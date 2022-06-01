WE ALL LOST
Johnny Depp Wins Libel Case Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard, Awarded $10 Million In Damages
On Wednesday, Johnny Depp was awarded more than $10 million in damages, after a jury ruled Amber Heard defamed him in a newspaper op-ed. Heard was also awarded $2 million in damages from her countersuit against Depp when his lawyer claimed her abuse allegations were a "hoax."
- The verdict came after a six-week-long trial that received extensive media coverage on television and on the internet. Denise Lavoie reported Depp hoped the trial would restore his reputation–but ended a "spectacle of a vicious marriage."
- Heard testified she had been physically and sexually abused by the actor. Depp attempted to cast doubt on her claims
- The jury ruled Depp was owed $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages but state law caps punitive damages at $350,000.
