LIGHT IT UP
Here's Why Joe Rogan Is Allowed To Smoke Weed In Texas
1.5k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via cannabis.net
The Lede
Texas is one of the strictest states about weed; not only is recreational marijuana use illegal, but there are multiple checkpoints throughout the state, often on highways, where they'll check you for the substance. But according to Texans on Reddit, Austin is a pseudo-California when it comes to weed. As one user said, "Lots of hippies and stuff, and the current sheriff has even said (via Twitter) that they will not be pursuing/confiscating low levels of weed." Good to know.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.