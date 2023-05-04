Popular
Four Proud Boys, Including Enrique Tarrio, Are Convicted Of Seditious Conspiracy
Proud Boy members and defendants Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola faced charges ranging from conspiracy to tampering with evidence.
The Lede

A Washington D.C. jury has found four members of the far-right Proud Boys group guilty of seditious conspiracy for their involvement in the actions leading up to the transfer of power between former President Trump and current President Biden after the 2020 election.

Key Details

  • Proud Boys members Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Dominic Pezzola and Zachary Rehl were all facing nine counts each, and everyone but Pezzola was found guilty on the charge of seditious conspiracy.
  • Pezzola was separately charged with stealing police property and also found guilty of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, while the other four were not.

