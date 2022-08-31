Popular
The Internet Spotted An Unusual Object In The DOJ's Photograph Of Trump Documents At Mar-a-Lago

James Crugnale
The Department of Justice released a photo of the top secret documents found at Mar-a-Lago, curiously adjacent to a framed TIME magazine cover.

Inside a 36-page court filling provided by the Department of Justice on Tuesday night, which argued for denying former President Trump’s request to appoint a special master in the investigation of whether he mishandled classified documents, a redacted photo revealed the top secret documents that were obtained during the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago.



The Lede

A filing from the Department of Justice shed more light than ever behind-the-scenes of the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago — including a box that included a gold-framed copy of a TIME magazine cover from March 4, 2019, which depicted his Democratic rivals peering inside the window of the White House.


Key Details

  • The Department of Justice said in their filing that "government records were likely concealed and removed" ahead of the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago.

  • "Three classified documents that were not located in boxes, but rather were located in the desks in the '45 Office,' were also seized," it added.

  • The DOJ's filing included a conspicuous photo of the classified documents laid across the floral-patterned carpeted floor of Mar-a-Lago, adjacent to a cardboard box that appeared to contain a framed TIME magazine cover from 2019.


Source: Insider, NBC News.


Several journalists took notice of the unusual objects that were mixed in among the classified documents.







See the full Department of Justice filing below:


United States Response to Motion for Judicial Oversight and Additional Relief From Pacer59 by James Crugnale on Scribd

