The Internet Spotted An Unusual Object In The DOJ's Photograph Of Trump Documents At Mar-a-Lago

The Lede

A filing from the Department of Justice shed more light than ever behind-the-scenes of the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago — including a box that included a gold-framed copy of a TIME magazine cover from March 4, 2019, which depicted his Democratic rivals peering inside the window of the White House.

Key Details

The Department of Justice said in their filing that "government records were likely concealed and removed" ahead of the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago.

"Three classified documents that were not located in boxes, but rather were located in the desks in the '45 Office,' were also seized," it added.

The DOJ's filing included a conspicuous photo of the classified documents laid across the floral-patterned carpeted floor of Mar-a-Lago, adjacent to a cardboard box that appeared to contain a framed TIME magazine cover from 2019.

Several journalists took notice of the unusual objects that were mixed in among the classified documents.

See the full Department of Justice filing below:

