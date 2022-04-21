Best Filtered Pitcher For Your Money

Recently a study came out that stated that for the first time in history, microplastics have been found in people’s blood streams in noticeable quantities. Now, if you're anything like me, you probably freaked out a little and after that started looking for ways to avoid ingesting microplastics. Turns out this is a lot harder than it seems. Microplastics are in the air, in our food and in our water. So my first thought was to break it down and tackle it one source at a time starting with water. I started looking into different Filtered water bottles and pitchers and I came across the LARQ Pitcher PureVis.

Filtered water pitchers aren’t a new concept by any means, chances are you already have one in your home. But what weirded me out about them was that the filters in them are just constantly wet and full of the contaminants that they claim to remove. This means that the thing that was supposed to give you cleaner water eventually turns into a breeding ground for bacteria and molds which creates another source of contamination. What separates the LARQ from the competition is that, in addition to an advanced filter, the pitcher uses LARQ’s PureVis technology to prevent and neutralize the buildup of bio-contaminants like bacteria with its patented UV light. So I decided to try it out.

I received my package shortly after ordering it which was an added benefit and after popping in the filter and charging the battery it was ready to go. The first thing I noticed after pouring myself a glass was that the water tasted different from the tap water I was used to. It was more crisp and I felt like I could down a gallon of it and not notice. After a while I got used to it and when I tried to grab a glass of tap water I REALLY noticed the difference and I figured that it couldn't only be microplastics in my water that were changing the actual taste of it so I looked up all the things that i could find in drinking water that could affect that. What came back was a laundry list of harmful items:

Lead

Chlorine

PFAS/PFOA

Pharmaceuticals

Cadmium

Copper

VOCs

The list went on for a while. Afterwards I looked into how many of these chemicals were actually being filtered out by the pitcher and much to my surprise, the LARQ filter checked every box! It was then I realized that the water I’d been drinking from the get-go had been chock full of things that I did not want going in my body and that was what I was tasting.

On top of all that, the LARQ pitcher is capable of pairing with your smartphone through the LARQ app which is available for free in the app store. This app functions as a control center for your filtered pitcher and allows you to see your household water consumption, how much water is being filtered through the pitcher and tells you when the filter needs to be replaced. Through the app you can also remotely activate the PureVis feature and clean your LARQ whenever you so choose, and customize the settings to be more energy efficient.

The downside of this particular filtered pitcher is that at $149, it's kinda pricey, but considering that the filters, which need to be replaced, last longer than ordinary ones for traditional and higher end pitchers the LARQ PureVis pitcher eventually pays for itself.

To sum it all up, the LARQ PureVis pitcher is, in my opinion, the best filtered pitcher you can get for your money and is a godsend for anyone who wants to watch what they put in their bodies. For more information, check out their website.