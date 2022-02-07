Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Squirtle Squirtle

Submitted by Gizmodo via kotaku.com

Uh-Oh, Now Pokémon Has A Wordle, Too
Squirdle gives you eight guesses to identify a Pokémon, via some clever feedback.

The Lede

I promised myself I wouldn’t write about Wordle today. It didn’t matter how clever the spin, how cute the twist on the theme, I was determined. And then I discovered the existence of Squirdle, a Wordle-like guessing game about Pokémon, and I’m helpless.

Key Details

  • The game is open to your guessing at all 898 of the beasties.
  • There’s also an option to play as much as you like, with the game just randomly picking monsters.
  • Trying to work out another Pokémon that’s 1.2m tall, with a secondary Fire type, from Gen 3, or whatever it might be, is no simple feat.

Additional submission from Gizmodo: