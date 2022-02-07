Squirtle Squirtle
Uh-Oh, Now Pokémon Has A Wordle, Too
I promised myself I wouldn’t write about Wordle today. It didn’t matter how clever the spin, how cute the twist on the theme, I was determined. And then I discovered the existence of Squirdle, a Wordle-like guessing game about Pokémon, and I’m helpless.
- The game is open to your guessing at all 898 of the beasties.
- There’s also an option to play as much as you like, with the game just randomly picking monsters.
- Trying to work out another Pokémon that’s 1.2m tall, with a secondary Fire type, from Gen 3, or whatever it might be, is no simple feat.
