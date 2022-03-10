Trending
Submitted by Gizmodo via kotaku.com

Tips For Playing Battlefield 2042
For those still playing the game, or yet to risk it, these might help

The Lede

Because I’m one of the handful of people on this planet who is actually having a really fun time with Battlefield 2042, I’ve been playing for a few months now. Not just during work hours, but outside of them as well. Having gotten *ahem* pretty handy at it, I figured now was as good a time as any to share some tips.

Key Details

  • With precious few exceptions, there aren’t really any guns that are better than others of their type.
  • Most grenades are useless (battles move too fast, the maps are too big) except for some random, incredibly specific circumstances.
  • Here’s some tactical advice straight from the real world: don’t rush in with your tank.

