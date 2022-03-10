Just Give It A Chance
Tips For Playing Battlefield 2042
Submitted by Gizmodo via kotaku.com
Because I’m one of the handful of people on this planet who is actually having a really fun time with Battlefield 2042, I’ve been playing for a few months now. Not just during work hours, but outside of them as well. Having gotten *ahem* pretty handy at it, I figured now was as good a time as any to share some tips.
- With precious few exceptions, there aren’t really any guns that are better than others of their type.
- Most grenades are useless (battles move too fast, the maps are too big) except for some random, incredibly specific circumstances.
- Here’s some tactical advice straight from the real world: don’t rush in with your tank.