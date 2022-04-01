Finally!!!
The Xbox Series X Is Easy To Buy For The First Time In Years
The Lede
It seems an extraordinary thing for it to be a news story that, one-and-a-half years after release, you can buy an Xbox. But we live in extraordinary times, and right now is the first time the Xbox Series X has ever been easily available. You can just buy one! You know, if you have a spare $500.
Key Details
- Ever since the Xbox Series’ launch in November 2020, the X has been close to impossible to buy.
- But today, if you went to say Amazon, or Walmart, you can just buy an Xbox Series X. Like, click the button, and get it delivered.
- However, it seems the PlayStation 5 has yet to see the same opportunities.
