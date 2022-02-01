Shady Notes
The World's Best Guitar Hero Player Was A Cheat
Submitted by Gizmodo via kotaku.com
The Lede
For the last few years, a Guitar Hero player called Schmooey was widely believed to be the best in the world, having racked up achievements and displayed feats that other players thought impossible. A discovery made last year, however, shows there was a very good reason for that. In a detailed 27-minute video below, Karl Jobst explains how Schmooey—whose exploits had long attracted a pinch of suspicion—was torn down in January 2022, when a couple of glaring issues were discovered in his uploads.
Key Details
- Schmooey, who had come to the attention of the community as a teenager, was for many years regarded as the best in the world at Guitar Hero.
- Until December 2021, when Schmooey uploaded a run of the song 9 Patterns Of Eternal Pain.
- Exposed, Schmooey posted an apology video on January 15, after which he deleted all his uploads.
