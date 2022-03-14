'New' Does Not Always Mean 'Good'
The PS5's New Worst Game Is Here
Some games surprise you. Others give you exactly what you expect. There are games that are really good at being completely mediocre, and ones that are so bad they’re great. It takes all kinds. Which kind is Square Enix’s aRPG "Babylon’s Fall"? The kind everyone tells you is bad, but you play anyway because you don’t believe them, only to discover it was even worse than they said. Step aside "Balan Wonderworld": the PS5 has a new worst game.
Key Details
- "Babylon’s Fall" is currently the lowest rated PlayStation 5 game on Metacritic.
- It’s $60 for a game that should have been at least delayed, possibly canceled all together, or launched as a free-to-play Early Access experiment.
- Making games is hard. Making live service games is especially challenging. I wish fewer companies would try to force them into being.