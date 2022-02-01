The Wait Is Nearly Over!
Rockstar: GTA 6 Development Underway, And It's 'Significantly' More Ambitious
Submitted by Gizmodo via kotaku.com
The Lede
Well, after years of rumors and fake-outs, it’s finally happened. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is in active development. We already knew this was the case, of course, based on a variety of reports and leaks—not to mention how long it’s been since the last GTA game was released. But still.
Key Details
- The new post, simply titled “Grand Theft Auto Community Update” covers a lot of GTA news.
- While Rockstar didn’t share any real details about the game, I expect many will just be happy to hear it exists.
