Shocker, another bad video game company
Report: Gaming CEO Pushes NFT Scam While Devs Struggle To Buy Food
Submitted by Gizmodo
The Lede
“There were people who would have to skip meals to save money, people who would have to go into the office during the pandemic to reduce their bills, people who couldn’t afford new clothes, people who got an emergency bill and were in their overdraft.”
Key Details
- Team17 QA developers are reportedly paid between $20,000 and $25,000 annually
- This is in stark contrast to Team17 CEO and co-founder, Debbie Bestwick, who reportedly made over $10 million
- While Team17 was apparently having a record start to its 2021 financial year, bonuses were slashed for some of the employees who most relied on them
