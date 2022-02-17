Trending
Respect to the Short Kings

Pro Gamer Fired After Saying Short Men 'Don't Have Human Rights'
The Tekken esports pro made the peculiar remarks during a Cyclops Athlete Gaming stream

Professional Tekken player Tanukana has been booted from Osaka-based esports team Cyclops Athlete Gaming for remarks she made about men’s heights during a livestream. Cyclops Athlete Gaming competes in first-person shooters like PUBG, Call of Duty, and Rainbow Six Siege as well as fighting games like Tekken.

  • In a February 15 stream, Tanukana said, “Men who are under 170 cm (5 ft 6.9 in) don’t have human rights.”
  • She added they should look into getting bone-lengthening surgery.
  • Cyclops also issued an apology, writing, “We’ve confirmed that on February 15, Tanukana, who is a member of Cyclops Athlete Gaming, made an improper remark on a stream."

