Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Everything You Need To Know
Pokémon GO Fest 2022, the biggest event in the massive mobile game’s calendar, is confirmed for the 4th and 5th June this year. For the not-inconsiderable sum of $14.99, the weekend will include rotating habitats, Land Forme Shaymin, shiny debuts, and “customized special research,” where players can set their own difficulty levels. We’ve all the details/
- Taking part for free looks a reasonably generous affair, with the vast numbers of extra Pokémon appearing in the wild.
- GO Fest has certainly been a far more subdued affair for the last couple of years, but there’s reason to hope that 2022's will be a more amenable experience.
- Of course, the event lives or dies on the basis of the quality of the Special Research, which hasn’t exactly been the game’s strongest aspect of late.
