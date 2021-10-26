Blowing Inside The Cartridge Didn't Work
Players Have A Ton Of Complaints About Nintendo Switch Online’s N64 Games
Submitted by Gizmodo via kotaku.com
The Lede
Nintendo 64 games finally became officially playable on Nintendo Switch Online last night and they run...less than stellar. Almost immediately, social media started filling up with examples of technical shortcomings, emulation woes, and button layouts that prove there is no god. It once again calls into question what exactly people are getting in exchange for Switch Online’s new premium price tier.
Key Details
- Nintendo announced the Expansion Pack for its existing $20 a year Switch Online subscription service back in September.
- One of the draws of the Expansion Pack isn’t just the ability to play classic N64 games on Switch. It’s also the chance to play them online.
- It looks like Ocarina of Time and other late ‘90s games are running less than perfectly on the modern hardware.
