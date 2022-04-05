The Black Flag Has Been Shown
Official Formula 1 NFT Game Shuts Down, Tokens Are Now Practically Worthless
The Lede
F1 Delta Time, an official NFT and crypto-powered racing game that launched back in 2019, closed its doors last month. This leaves everyone who had spent money and invested in the project probably wishing they had done something else with their time.
Key Details
- The game—which was one of the first licensed NFT titles out there, years before other leagues and sports got into the scam—announced its closure on March 15.
- All that money splashed out on cars and other items—some players would later spend almost $300,000 on a single transaction—is now ostensibly worthless.
- The developers have promised the owners of those F1 NFTs that they can now have some generic replacement tokens for an entirely different racing game.
