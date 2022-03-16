To The Moon?
I Played The Game Elon Musk Is Obsessed With So You Don't Have To
Submitted by Gizmodo via kotaku.com
The Lede
A recent Vanity Fair interview with Grimes revealed that Musk’s latest obsession is The Battle of Polytopia, which he describes as a “much more complex version of chess.” Apparently, he’s even beaten the creator at his own game at least once, which he’s very proud of. While he’s obviously boasting about his big brain for his fawning fans, I wouldn’t be a video game journalist if I didn’t check out the game for myself. So, I downloaded Polytopia and played a single game.
Key Details
- The Battle of Polytopia is a civilization simulator in which you control one of twelve different “tribes.”
- Polytopia is not as complex as Musk described. If anything, winning against the computer-controlled enemies was easier than any chess game I’ve ever played.
- Polytopia is an approachable game for newcomers to the civilization builder genre, but it’s definitely not what I expected from the so-called “Player of Games.”