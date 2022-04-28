The Great Twitter Migration?
Discord Is Getting Newfound Attention Now That Elon Musk Owns Twitter
130 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via kotaku.com
The Lede
Despite the back and forth over whether Discord is the new Twitter, the chatter cements the instant messaging app into the mainstream. Twitter is often called a public square, and Musk believes it’s “the digital space where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.” If folks are talking more openly about migrating to Discord, it might be a matter of time before celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and the like start their own servers.
Key Details
- In the wake of Musk’s purchase, conversation on the app turned to where people flying the coop might go.
- Discord, once seen as a niche messaging tool primarily for gamers, began trending on Twitter as many advocated for a mass exodus to the platform.
- Still, Discord isn’t without its own issues.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments