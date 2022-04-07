Well This Is Embarrassing...
Cyberpunk 2077 Hits $5 Bargain Bin On Console
595 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via kotaku.com
The Lede
There’s currently a fire sale on console copies of Cyberpunk 2077 over at Best Buy. If you’ve been cautiously waiting to see what all the fuss is about, now’s your chance. The sci-fi epic Cyberpunk 2077, from the makers of The Witcher 3, is going for only $5 on PS4 and Xbox One over at the electronics retailer, with free upgrades to the new-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. The sale ends at 1:00 a.m. ET April 8, at which point the price will revert back to the normal $30.
Key Details
- The 2020 role-playing shooter had tons of bugs and graphics issues on PS4 and Xbox One, and in some cases looked downright ugly.
- Things have improved somewhat on the visual front in the months since, and the game is a lot more stable, certainly enough to justify $5.
- If you’re still not interested in Cyberpunk 2077, or already have it, there are a bunch of other sales going on right now too.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments