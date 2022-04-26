Out Of The Ashes
Borderlands Is Having Its Biggest Year Ever
The Lede
The revival of a beloved spinoff. A film adaptation (whose cast makes no sense at all). A mainline entry (that, against all odds, feels astonishingly fresh). Yes, it’s safe to say Borderlands is back, and having its biggest year in a long time.
Key Details
- Borderlands, arguably the flagship series of developer Gearbox, has had a few fits of popularity over the years.
- For those of us who’ve been hungry for a true resurgence for years, 2022 is shaping up to be a pleasant surprise.
- However, Borderlands 4 is still nowhere to be seen—despite, um, cryptic remarks made by Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford last year.
