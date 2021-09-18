A Photo Essay
The Town That Was Washed Away: 8 Years After The Great Tohoku Earthquake
The Lede
March 11th, 2011 2:46 pm JST I was in the office. In the afternoon, the earthquake hit us and it was the strongest I’d ever felt in my life. We didn’t know if we should go outside or stay inside, but we ended up taking shelter under our desks. I was scared and a co-worker of mine had a sister in Miyagi. I remember about eight of us were all on our cellphones trying to call her sister to make sure she was ok. None of our calls went through.
Key Details
- Miyagi, a prefecture was devastated by the Great Tohoku Earthquake of March, 2011.
- The people of Miyagi are resilient, rebuilding their towns and mending their hearts.
- One of the best ways to help is to enjoy yourself by visiting the area, staying in their hotels, and enjoying their food and sightseeing spots.
