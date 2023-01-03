Popular
french film industry takes a stand... kind of

Gizmodo
Gizmodo via jezebel.com
The César Awards Bans Sex Criminals From Ceremony, But Not From Winning
The Oscars of France will no longer allow convicted and alleged sex perverts to attend the awards ceremony. However, they can still take home a trophy.
The Lede

The decision is a long overdue step in the French film industry which, unlike Hollywood, hasn’t quite had its version of a #MeToo movement yet.

Key Details

  • Attendees of this year’s César Awards, the French equivalent of the Oscars, won’t have to wonder whether the person they’re seated next to is a sex criminal
  • On Monday, the César Awards released a statement that “accused and convicted perpetrators will be excluded from the upcoming awards ceremony” out of “respect for the victims (even alleged ones.)”
  • They also won’t be allowed to have anyone speak at the ceremony on their behalf.
