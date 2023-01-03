french film industry takes a stand... kind of
The César Awards Bans Sex Criminals From Ceremony, But Not From Winning
The Lede
The decision is a long overdue step in the French film industry which, unlike Hollywood, hasn’t quite had its version of a #MeToo movement yet.
Key Details
- Attendees of this year’s César Awards, the French equivalent of the Oscars, won’t have to wonder whether the person they’re seated next to is a sex criminal
- On Monday, the César Awards released a statement that “accused and convicted perpetrators will be excluded from the upcoming awards ceremony” out of “respect for the victims (even alleged ones.)”
- They also won’t be allowed to have anyone speak at the ceremony on their behalf.