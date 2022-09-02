Popular
Republican regret

Overturning Roe v. Wade Is Backfiring Spectacularly on Republicans
A new Wall Street Journal poll finds that abortion is the top issue motivating people to vote this year—and not in a way that favors the GOP.

You know Republicans are deeply screwed when even the Wall Street Journal, the world’s most prestigious conservative-leaning newspaper, finds in its own poll that support for abortion rights is the number one factor motivating Americans to vote in a coming election—the same election that the GOP previously appeared to have in the bag.

  • The new poll found that 60 percent of voters support abortion rights in most or all cases, up five points from March.
  • And voters cited the Supreme Court’s June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, “as the single issue most likely to make them vote this November.”
  • Abortion outpaced the issues of inflation, border security, gun violence, and the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago in inspiring voter turnout, per the poll.
