novelist fakes suicide
Novelist Appears to Announce She's Alive 2 Years After Faking Suicide: 'Let the Fun Begin'
The Lede
“I debated on how to do this a million times,” she wrote before explaining that she was, in fact, alive.
Key Details
- In October 2020, a post on indie romance author Susan Meachen’s Facebook page, allegedly written by her daughter, announced that Meachen had tragically died by suicide a month earlier.
- This news was followed by more posts from Meachen’s “daughter” (on Meachen’s account) in the author’s private writers group, The Ward, suggesting her mother took her own life because her peers in the online indie book community bullied her.
- On Monday—This time, it was Susan saying she’s actually been alive this whole time.