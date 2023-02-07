Popular
let's stop dickin' around cars

You Want a Sports Car Because You're Worried Your Penis Is Small, Psychologists Confirm
Researchers at University College London "manipulated" how men felt about their penis size. The smaller the weenie, the greater the desire to buy a sports car.
Pretty much anyone who knows what a car is has probably heard some version of the “compensation” joke: The bigger your truck, or the faster and more expensive your vehicle, the smaller your penis. Researchers at University College London, though, have reason to believe there might actually be some truth behind the snickering.

Key Details

  • In a study called “Small Penises and Fast Cars: Evidence for a Psychological Link” published in PsyArXiv in January, researchers Daniel C. Richardson, Joseph T. Devlin, John S. Hogan, and Chuck Thompson from the university’s Department of Experimental Psychology tried something out.
  • They “manipulated what men believed about their own penis size, relative to others,” then asked those men to rate their desire for certain luxury goods — including sports cars.
  • That “manipulation” element is key.

Comments

  1. Peter Blake 2 minutes ago

    I'd like to own a kei truck. What does that say about me?

