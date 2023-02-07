let's stop dickin' around cars
You Want a Sports Car Because You're Worried Your Penis Is Small, Psychologists Confirm
The Lede
Pretty much anyone who knows what a car is has probably heard some version of the “compensation” joke: The bigger your truck, or the faster and more expensive your vehicle, the smaller your penis. Researchers at University College London, though, have reason to believe there might actually be some truth behind the snickering.
Key Details
- In a study called “Small Penises and Fast Cars: Evidence for a Psychological Link” published in PsyArXiv in January, researchers Daniel C. Richardson, Joseph T. Devlin, John S. Hogan, and Chuck Thompson from the university’s Department of Experimental Psychology tried something out.
- They “manipulated what men believed about their own penis size, relative to others,” then asked those men to rate their desire for certain luxury goods — including sports cars.
- That “manipulation” element is key.
