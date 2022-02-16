Trending
Look Away If You're Buying a Bronco

Thousands Of Ford Broncos Sitting In Michigan Parking Lot Due To Chip Shortage
Ford buyers and dealers are putting up with "Groundhog Day" as the global semiconductor shortage puts another snag in Bronco production.

If you were looking to buy a new Ford Bronco anytime soon, it’s best you look away. Thousands of the new SUVs are currently sitting outside Ford’s Michigan Assembly plant, all because of the global semiconductor shortage, according to Automotive News.

  • Thousands of these SUVs are covered in quite a bit of snow, and that has been an issue in the past for Broncos.
  • This lot has actually been home to stranded Broncos before when they had hardtop issues.
  • Videos began to surface on Bronco forums — especially Bronco6G — where a user went to the lot and filmed the unfortunate trucks.

