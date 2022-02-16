Look Away If You're Buying a Bronco
Thousands Of Ford Broncos Sitting In Michigan Parking Lot Due To Chip Shortage
Submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
The Lede
If you were looking to buy a new Ford Bronco anytime soon, it’s best you look away. Thousands of the new SUVs are currently sitting outside Ford’s Michigan Assembly plant, all because of the global semiconductor shortage, according to Automotive News.
Key Details
- Thousands of these SUVs are covered in quite a bit of snow, and that has been an issue in the past for Broncos.
- This lot has actually been home to stranded Broncos before when they had hardtop issues.
- Videos began to surface on Bronco forums — especially Bronco6G — where a user went to the lot and filmed the unfortunate trucks.
Additional submission from Gizmodo:
How to Have More Sex
Everyone wants to get it on more often, but making that happen can be a challenge.