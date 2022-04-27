It's Lights Out And AWay We Go!
This Year’s F1 Season Is Almost As Good As 2018
The Lede
Do you remember what you were doing in 2018? I was a plucky 24-year-old full of hopes, dreams and probably Yorkshire Puddings. It was a time of fun, freedom and one hell of an F1 season. But so far, Formula 1 in 2022 is shaping up to be almost as good.
Key Details
- For the first time in ages every team in the grid had scored points after just four races.
- Of the full-time drivers in the paddock this year, just Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi have yet to score points in an F1 race.
- And do you know when the last time every team and all but two drivers had points after just four races was? You guessed it, 2018!
