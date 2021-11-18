Get This Ride and Get Down To Business
This 1977 Dodge Tradesman Sex Van Is The Greatest Vehicle For Sale On The Internet Right Now
Submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
The Lede
As I’m sure many of us do nowadays, I generally don’t find myself browsing Bring A Trailer unless something truly exceptional crosses my feed, and I don’t think anything is more exceptional than this 1977 Dodge Tradesman B200 that has been decorated to near perfection and could easily double as a sex van for those so inclined. And once you see the interior, you will probably be so inclined.
Key Details
- I’m not sure where to begin, so we’re starting with the exterior before we open the doors and crawl into the den of iniquity.
- It’s currently sitting over $30,000 with just under two hours remaining on the clock.
- But can you put a price on a portable sex bed portal? Can you really?
