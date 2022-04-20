The Oddest Alien Car
The Weirdest Chevy Cobalt Money Can Buy Is Still Out There
The Lede
For over 14 years, a Florida Man™ has provided car enthusiasts an option for when literally anything else is just too normal. The Mike Vetter ETV is an “Extra Terrestrial Vehicle” that can be plopped down onto the drivetrains of a variety of cars. Another one of these has surfaced in the UK, and it’s certainly the weirdest Chevrolet Cobalt that money could buy.
Key Details
- The ETV is the result of Vetter wanting a sports car that had space for his daughter.
- The spaceship-esque body is made out of fiberglass and as you could guess, the wheels are hidden behind wells.
- With the listing withdrawn for a second time it’s hard to tell what will happen to this car. Hopefully someone puts it back on the road someday.
