The Future Is Here
The New BMW 7 Series Looks Great, Actually
957 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
The Lede
Happy New BMW 7 Series day, to those who celebrate. Now that the morning’s traditional Airing of Initial Shocked Reactions is over, cooler heads can prevail to really delve into the car’s design. Today, I’m that cooler head, and I’m here to tell you the truth: This car rules.
Key Details
- BMW’s designers not only rearranged those spy-shot details into something appealing, they penned a car that looks better than the outgoing 7.
- The big grille fits, it works with the styling. It’s good.
- I can’t stay mad at you, 7 Series. Who could?
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments