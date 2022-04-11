Cyber Vaporware
The Latest Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Looks Even Worse Up Close
The Lede
When the Cybertruck first debuted, I’ll admit I was intrigued. It looked like nothing else on the roads, a wholly unique take on the pickup truck genre that had grown so stagnant over the years. Did I ever think it would reach production? Absolutely not, especially looking the way it did in that reveal. But Tesla keeps claiming it will and even showed off an updated prototype at the Cyber Rodeo to prove it. The only problem? The new prototype looks *bad*.
Key Details
- Even from its on-stage appearance, the fit and finish on the Cybertruck looked bad.
- The doors are a wholly different color from the rest of the truck, and the entire rear end looks dented, dinged, and scuffed.
- This is meant to be the ”production-ready” version of the Cybertruck, but it seems there’s a lot of work to be done.
