Ditch The Pickup
The Ford Maverick Is A Great Truck — It's Also Part Of The Problem
Submitted by Gizmodo via jalopnik.com
The Lede
I’m well aware some of you are sharpening your axes over as you read this, let me just say that I get it. As a technical achievement, the Ford Maverick deserves praise. A small truck that starts at $20,000 and returns 40 miles per gallon is something the world could use more of, especially given the present fuel catastrophe. I’m happy Ford made it... But how many Maverick buyers actually need a pickup truck?
Key Details
- The Maverick is special because it offers the low starting price and efficiency of a compact sedan, hatch or crossover in a pickup configuration.
- Therein lies the undercurrent that I think partially explains the Maverick’s success and everyone’s adoration for it: shame. Specifically, small car shame.
- The Maverick, therefore, is an especially shrewd play by Ford.