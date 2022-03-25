This Is Not Okay
Tesla's Racism From The Perspective Of Its Black Employees
Tesla has a problem, and it’s one not too many people are talking about outside of Jalopnik: Its racism against Black employees. We’ve covered it extensively: the $1 million settlement the company had to pay over racial slurs; the $137 million discrimination settlement; Tesla’s acknowledgment of the racism; even Musk’s bullshit response to it by saying “be thick skinned”, it doesn’t seem like the racism will go away. And no one has really talked to the people it’s been happening to. Until now.
- Monica Chatman claims that Black workers were routinely made to do the hardest work tasks, calling it “modern-day slavery.”
- This is in addition to the verbal racism she said she witnessed, with both white and Latino workers referring to Black workers as the N-word.
- Complaints to HR were met with her coincidently being transferred to more laborious tasks.
